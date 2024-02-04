HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 159.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,290 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of HF Sinclair worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $236,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,842,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,919,000 after acquiring an additional 48,034 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 22.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,156,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,590,000 after acquiring an additional 209,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $2,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $62.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

