Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,924 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.
Lithia Motors Price Performance
NYSE:LAD opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.
Lithia Motors Company Profile
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.
