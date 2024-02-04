Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,924 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,924 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Lithia Motors worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 509.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $297.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.84. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $331.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.40.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

