Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,409,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 387.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock worth $8,164,021. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock opened at $486.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $487.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

