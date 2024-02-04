Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $263,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Diageo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,182,000 after buying an additional 29,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,547,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

