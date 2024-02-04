Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Forrester Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Forrester Research Trading Down 3.2 %

Forrester Research stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $480.42 million, a P/E ratio of 227.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

