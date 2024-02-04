Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,775,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $348,944,000 after purchasing an additional 581,750 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $140.09 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

