Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,366 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 113,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 526,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 571,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $62.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

