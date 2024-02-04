Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Lifted by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $728,764,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after acquiring an additional 351,320 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,207,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT opened at $101.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

