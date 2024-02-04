Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,147,592.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $193,725.00.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 3.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $17,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,532 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

