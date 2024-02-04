David E. Marra Sells 750 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) EVP David E. Marra sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $171,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,071. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $226.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $174.22 and a 52 week high of $233.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.13 by $3.64. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.33 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 2.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

