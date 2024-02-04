CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 97.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475,847 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,114,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 16.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 40.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

