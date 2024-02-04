CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

