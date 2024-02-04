Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87, with a volume of 23229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBU. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.