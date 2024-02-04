Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,546 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Block during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 89.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,054,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -144.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.80.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.