Barclays PLC Invests $31.72 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,579,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,715,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.08% of Kenvue as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KVUE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,629,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,534,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,295,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,147,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.83 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

