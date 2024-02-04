Barclays PLC Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $28,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $850.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $837.33.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total transaction of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $882.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $709.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 24.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

