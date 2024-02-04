Barclays PLC Buys 33,799 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,799 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Nordson worth $26,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 208.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $256.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NDSN

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,596.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total value of $526,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $875,390.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock worth $3,002,920 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.