Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares in the company, valued at $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,343 shares of company stock worth $19,964,734. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.82.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $256.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.99. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.79 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.30 and a 52 week high of $262.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $413.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Recommended Stories

