Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Relx by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in Relx by 1.5% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Relx by 4.7% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Relx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Relx stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

