Atria Investments Inc Grows Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.40 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Profile

