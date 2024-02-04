Atria Investments Inc Buys 790 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.17. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,500.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

