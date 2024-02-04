Atria Investments Inc Buys 651 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

