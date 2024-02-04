Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,656 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.