Atria Investments Inc Acquires 462 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

RJF stock opened at $112.43 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

