American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in American Water Works by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. Mizuho upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $123.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $159.95.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

