Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 28,129 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,129 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.16.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $113.97.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

