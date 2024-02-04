Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.67%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

