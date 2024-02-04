abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after buying an additional 547,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after buying an additional 527,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,866,000 after buying an additional 114,264 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ATO opened at $113.77 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.