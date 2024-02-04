5,280 Shares in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,240,000 after acquiring an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 67,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,425,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $95.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.20 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.70%. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMWD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew B. Cogan sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total transaction of $105,488.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

