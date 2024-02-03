WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

