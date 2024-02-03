Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Holdings Increased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after acquiring an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

