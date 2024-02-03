Sigma Planning Corp Sells 210 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 31,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 82,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

