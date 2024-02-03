Sigma Planning Corp Has $531,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the period. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.74.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $87.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $659,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,696,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,316,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 928,492 shares of company stock worth $70,746,212. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.