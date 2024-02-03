Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PARA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

