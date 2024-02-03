Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after buying an additional 184,104 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CarMax by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after buying an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Price Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Further Reading

