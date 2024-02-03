Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,637 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 68.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,293,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $6,800,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,000 after buying an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 182.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on McCormick & Company, Incorporated

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.