Park Avenue Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 95,953 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $245.61 and a 12 month high of $415.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.