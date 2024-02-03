Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lessened by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,112 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.6% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 254,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $80,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 29.1% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 373,258 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 88,681 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $411.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $245.61 and a 1-year high of $415.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.06 and a 200 day moving average of $352.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

