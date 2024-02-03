Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 79.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 670,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,418,000 after acquiring an additional 296,110 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,256,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $91.85.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $493.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.81.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total transaction of $173,712.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

