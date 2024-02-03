Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,681,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $619,235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,934,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. StockNews.com downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.