Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 15.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 24,001 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 513,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

ELS opened at $68.62 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.