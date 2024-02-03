Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,751 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ball by 849.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after buying an additional 807,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $59.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

