Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 2,183 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE:TAP opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

