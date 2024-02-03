Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $318,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 282,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.2 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $156.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.87.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

