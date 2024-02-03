Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 2,870 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 185.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 358,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 41,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 102.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWM. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $57.72 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

