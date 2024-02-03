Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 1,595 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on STX. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $54.32 and a one year high of $92.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

