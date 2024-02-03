Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after purchasing an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $95.01 and a 1-year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

