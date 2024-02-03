Jump Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Evergy by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 207,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,958 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 228.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,195,000 after purchasing an additional 715,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 630,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $52.84.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

