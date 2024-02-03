Jump Financial LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 232.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 188,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,179,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,820,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TVTX. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,760.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $70,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $35,783.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,760.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.01 million. Equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

