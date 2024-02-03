Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.85.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MA opened at $460.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $463.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $425.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.76.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total value of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,795,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,172 shares of company stock worth $111,182,026 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

